Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $13.50

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRLBF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

CRLBF stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

