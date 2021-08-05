CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 45,976 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.87.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.