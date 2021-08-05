Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 84 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.97. 10,237,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

