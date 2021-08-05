Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,618 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.85. 556,024 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

