Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $242.62. The company had a trading volume of 367,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,309. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

