Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,922 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

