Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Cut to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was downgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. iA Financial downgraded Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

CPXWF opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.93. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

