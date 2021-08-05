Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

Shares of CPX opened at C$42.44 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$28.14 and a 1-year high of C$42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

