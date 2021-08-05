Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 305,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

