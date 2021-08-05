Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 194 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in InterDigital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $25,686,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.