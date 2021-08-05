Captrust Financial Advisors Has $57,000 Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 346.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,328,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $15,686,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $115.29 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.