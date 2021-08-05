Captrust Financial Advisors Has $61,000 Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

