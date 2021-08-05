Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 9,410.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conn’s were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

