Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

GTS stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $582.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

