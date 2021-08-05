Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARA. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

