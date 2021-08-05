Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires C$71,250.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,597,222.20.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.24. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.3912 EPS for the current year.

CJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.