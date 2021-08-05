Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 323,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,297. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.