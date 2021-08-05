Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $7.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 273,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

