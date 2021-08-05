Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.88

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$194.88 and last traded at C$190.39, with a volume of 146571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.69.

The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.05.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

