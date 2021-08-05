Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 10.6% Higher

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares traded up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.99. 23,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 371,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

