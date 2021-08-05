Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

