Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Releases Earnings Results

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

CSIOY opened at $168.78 on Thursday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $136.75 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

