Castweet Market Cap Reaches $160,064.03 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $160,064.03 and $68,868.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.61 or 0.00528646 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00142937 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

