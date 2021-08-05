CBDAO (BREE) One Day Volume Tops $67,184.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. CBDAO has a total market cap of $84,422.36 and approximately $67,184.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.87 or 0.00935408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00096020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043715 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

