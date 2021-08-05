CBDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,403.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $89,039.94 and $78,403.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00900517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00042704 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

