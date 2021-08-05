CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CBIZ by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
