CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.590-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

