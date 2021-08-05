CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $208.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW opened at $188.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $190.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

