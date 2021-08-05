CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,563. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

