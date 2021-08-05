Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.25. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 188,232 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cemtrex by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,468 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

