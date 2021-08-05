Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $791,917.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00912143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042854 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

