Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 151,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

