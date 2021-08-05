Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.
Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 151,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
