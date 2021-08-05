Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after acquiring an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,321,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.