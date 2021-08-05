Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of ADI traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.45. 175,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

