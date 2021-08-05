Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5,394.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,335,000 after buying an additional 193,728 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

NYSE V traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 207,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,771. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $465.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.