Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.54. 6,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,300. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $297.48 and a 52-week high of $396.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

