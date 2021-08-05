Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 85,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,030. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

