Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.620-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 109,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

