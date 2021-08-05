Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Century Aluminum stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 6,237,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,014. The stock has a market cap of $983.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

