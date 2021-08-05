Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,198 shares of company stock worth $7,993,759. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

