Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Sells $80,481.25 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CERS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cerus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.