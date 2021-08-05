Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Sells $80,481.25 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CERS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
