CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$112.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$116.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$112.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

