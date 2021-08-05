Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 125,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 466,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

CIA has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8525603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

