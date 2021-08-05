Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of CRL traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,829. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,092 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

