Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $461.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $461.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $416.31 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,092. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

