Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $780.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $792.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.00 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $771.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

