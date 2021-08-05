ChartEx Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,499.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $282,282.50 and $9,499.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00101834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00144532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,542.77 or 1.00454735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.00836673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

