ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $39.75 Average PT from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,536. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

