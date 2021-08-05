Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 1,020,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,142. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.