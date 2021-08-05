Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,943. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.